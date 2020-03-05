Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said both cases are travel-related and that there’s no evidence of community spread.
“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” Hidalgo said. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials.”
These are the second and third confirmed cases reported in the Houston metropolitan area. Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday.
“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”
Harris County residents can help prevent the spread of this virus by taking the same preventive measures used to protect against the cold and flu:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.