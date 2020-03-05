Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday was the kind of sunny and mild day the Texas Rangers might open the Globe Life Field roof for during baseball season.
Crews tested that retractable roof on Thursday afternoon.
Chopper 11 flew over the new stadium showing the baseball diamond and newly-installed artificial turf through the open roof.
The Rangers say their new stadium is 98% complete.
The first public event is set for Saturday, March 14, a concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.
The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23.
The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The stadium has 40,300 seats.
