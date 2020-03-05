PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are looking for adventure but don’t want to leave North Texas, we found a Texas Treasure in Pilot Point that will have you and the kids going wild.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is getting ready for the spring break rush, and this year there are a couple of new reasons to be excited.

“We are going to meet two of our newest members here at the Sharkarosa. They are two white lion cubs,” said Scott Edwards, the owner of Sharkarosa.

Edwards can’t wait to show off his newest residents: a couple of rescued 11-month old white lions.

“What happened was, they were sick when they were young. They fought back and forth to trying to keep them alive, and by the time they were completely well they were already about 9 or 10 months old. And by that time they didn’t have a place to ship them to anymore,” Edwards said.

So the Sharkarosa Ranch got the call, and they were happy to bring them to North Texas.

“Yeah. Steak. Look at that. Now they eat the bone and all. It does have the bone and that’s where they get their calcium, so it’s real important for them to grow to get the calcium from the meats that they eat,” Edwards said.

These are just two of about 200 animals on the 126-acre wildlife ranch, which started with just two.

“Well, about 20 years ago, we decided to rescue a few animals. We started with a Clydesdale and a monkey. Here we are 200 animals later still rescuing animals,” Edwards said.

Of all the animals at the Sharkarosa, Scott’s favorites are the black bears. “These two guys were rescued over 10 years ago,” he said.

There are also a lot of kid-friendly animals at the Sharkarosa like miniature cows.

“Very kid friendly. We do have one full grown mini cow that is in our petting zoo right currently. Her name is Dopy. She is adorable, very very sweet. but yeah, they are great with kids,” said Nancy Gorman, who is the Director of Operations.

And speaking of the petting zoo, you might say it is Texas sized with more than 30 animals.

At the Sharkarosa, they like to say you can go to a zoo and see exotic animals in their enclosures but here you can have experiences with the animals. They have one of the largest free-flowing petting zoos in the nation.

“We are really proud of it. People love it. Kids get to come in and crawl around with them, and have a great time. It’s great. A lot of people will never have this opportunity to be so close to these animals,” Gorman said.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is a Texas Treasure that aims to provide an experience and memories that will last long after your visit.