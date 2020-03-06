(CBS 11) – Today’s blog is about the big band era of the 1930s.
“Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)” is a song from the earlier years of the big bands. It was written by Louis Prima and released in 1936.
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra recorded the song in Hollywood on July 6, 1937 and this version is heard frequently on SIRIUS XM 73 “40s Junction.”
It was later inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1982. And the musician playing the drums on this recording is none other than Gene Krupa. Harry James is on the trumpet as well!
Today’s version is the 8 minute, 43 seconds one and was on the Brunswick Record label.
If my facts are right, Goodman and his band were heard performing this song on the NBC Radio Networks during the time it was released.
Get up and dance!