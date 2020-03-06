



— Police in one North Texas city are looking for two men who they are calling ‘persons of interest’ in hundreds of credit union ATM debit/credit card skimmer thefts.

Police say the skimmer was found at the Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) in the 1600 block of Campus Drive in Hurst.

Investigators with the Hurst Police Department are now circulating photos of two men — one taken by a surveillance camera on February 8, the other on February 22.

Police need help identifying and locating the men who they say used a credit card skimmer to capture several hundred credit card and pin numbers. As it stands, several customers have reported fraudulent activity on their accounts.

The suspects were seen driving a silver-colored Honda minivan. When the vehicle was at the credit union it did not have a front license plate.

Anyone who can identify either of the men or who has any information about the crimes is asked to call Hurst police at 817-788-7171 or send an email to Detective Hobbs.