HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston company with deep NASA experience announced plans Thursday to launch a company-trained commander and three private citizens to the International Space Station as soon as the second half of next year.
All of those taking the trip would be launched aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ship. It would be the first fully commercial orbital space flight by non-government astronauts.
In a statement, former NASA space station program manager and current Axiom Space CEO Mike Suffredini said, “This history-making flight will represent a watershed moment in the march toward universal and routine access to space.”
