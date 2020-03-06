  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Axiom, Axiom Space, International Space Station, ISS, nasa, Outer Space, private citizens, SpaceX, SpaceX Crew Dragon, SpaceX passenger, Texas News, The International Space Station


HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston company with deep NASA experience announced plans Thursday to launch a company-trained commander and three private citizens to the International Space Station as soon as the second half of next year.

(credit: NASA)

All of those taking the trip would be launched aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ship. It would be the first fully commercial orbital space flight by non-government astronauts.

In a statement, former NASA space station program manager and current Axiom Space CEO Mike Suffredini said, “This history-making flight will represent a watershed moment in the march toward universal and routine access to space.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply