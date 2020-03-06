FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released video they say shows two men who assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery driver last month.
These two suspects attacked & robbed a pizza delivery driver on Feb. 21. They provided a phony address and stole his identification, debit and credit cards. They were seen in a red Nissan Altima.
Footage is at a #QT after the attack.
Please call 817-392-4382. pic.twitter.com/OHx2H7Fi75
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 6, 2020
The suspects left in a red Nissan Altima with the pizza, delivery driver’s ID and credit cards. They then used several of the victim’s cards at several businesses.
Police said both men are in their late teens or early 20s.
The video shows them leaving a QT gas station.
Anyone with information about the men or crime is urged to call Fort Worth police at 817.392.4382.