DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in the Highland Meadows area of Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at around 2:10 a.m. at the Montecito Creek apartments in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. Police said arriving officers found a male dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to police, officers also found two other males with gunshot wounds at nearby apartment complexes. They were both transported to a hospital for treatment.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Police have not said how the three victims were involved in the shooting or what led to it as they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.4320.