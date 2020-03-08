ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in a domestic dispute turned shootout at an Arlington duplex Saturday night.
Around 10:45 p.m. Mar. 7, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of Lillard Road. When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Darryl Williams dead from a gunshot wound in the front doorway of a duplex.
A woman with an apparent gunshot wound was also found at the residence, but was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.
Investigators believe Williams was in a dispute with a woman he had a romantic relationship with when he began discharging a firearm at her, but was subsequently shot and killed by a neighbor who had also been at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time and this case remains an ongoing investigation.