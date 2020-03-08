FORT BEND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Four people are dead after an “apparent murder-suicide” at a Texas home early Sunday morning, police said.
At 4:19 a.m. Mar. 8, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive concerning a man who may be suicidal and/or may want to harm his family.
When deputies arrived at the Houston-area home, they made a forced entry after no one answered the door and seeing two unresponsive people in the kitchen area, officials said.
While inside, deputies found four people and two dogs dead from gunshot wounds. Officials said the suspect, 48-year-old Ryan Brown, appeared to have killed his wife, two teenaged sons and two dogs before turning the gun on himself.
The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Lynnette Brown, 16-year-old Sam Brown and 13-year-old Hayes Brown.
Sheriff Troy Nehls said it is “heartbreaking that an entire family is wiped out from the actions of one person.”
“Violence is never the answer and there are people you can call to ask for help,” Nehls said. “We have a terrific Crisis Intervention Team that is ready at all time to help you or a family member in distress.”
Lamar Consolidated ISD has informed parents at the respective schools the teens attended.