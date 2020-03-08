Comments
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 4:19 p.m. Mar. 8, police responded to the crash on the east frontage road in the 1700 block of S. Highway 67. When officers arrived, they found the driver — the sole occupant of the motorcycle — dead at the scene.
During a preliminary investigation, it was determined that speed was a factor in the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.
Officials said N. Highway 67 will remain closed from the entrance at Shiloh Road until further notice.