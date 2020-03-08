Filed Under:Arizona, Baseball, fastball, hit, hospital, Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Mouth, Outfielder, Rangers, Sports, spring training, Texas, Texas Rangers, Willie Calhoun

SURPRISE, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital.

The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the jaw by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game.

Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital.

A fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was acquired by Texas in a trade for Yu Darvish in 2017 and established himself in the Rangers’ lineup last year.

