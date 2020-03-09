  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife’s alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, was arrested trying to return from Mexico.

Anahi Andrade (credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Anahi Andrade was taken into custody in El Paso. She’s accused of helping her husband, Pedro Andrade, flee.

A court document says Pedro Andrade’s co-worker survived his 60-foot fall. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair.

The court records don’t list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday.

 

