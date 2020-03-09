JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Joshua High School Naval JROTC Precision Rifle Team now trains in a new, state-of-the-art shooting range with the same type of equipment used in the Olympics for rifle competitions.
The price tag — $78,000. Well worth it if you ask team, which just won first place in the Navy National Rifle Championship last month and has five student marksmen who qualified for the National Junior Olympics.
The range uses an electronic system with lasers and measures velocity from the 1.77 millimeter pellets in the air rifles for real-time results, as opposed to paper targets. It can accurately get a score down to one-hundredth of where a marksman shoots, according to Zoheb Hassanali with the district.
The system also lets users see the real-time scores on separate TV’s, which is great for hosting competitions.
Joshua and Granbury ISD’s are the only schools in Texas to have the top notch system.