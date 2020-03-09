Comments
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) — On January 2, 2018, Sandra Garner called 911 and said her husband had been shot by a masked intruder. When police arrived, they tried to save Jon Garner, 42, who had been mortally wounded. Police checked the house for the gunman but didn’t find anyone.
With every moment captured on police body cameras, Sandra Garner walked investigators through the couple’s Maypearl, Texas, home.
The couple had celebrated their wedding anniversary just hours before the attack, so police were shocked to learn that in the days before the murder, someone searched for “how can I kill someone as they sleep” on aniPad.
