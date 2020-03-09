SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/CBSSPORTS.COM) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was carted off the field and then taken to a hospital in Arizona after being hit in the face by a fastball on Sunday.
The team later announced that the 25-year-old had suffered a fractured jaw and that he would be evaluated further on Monday. While it’s too soon for any kind of timeline, Calhoun is surely facing a lengthy absence.
The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face on a throw from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game.
After being hit by the 95-mph fastball Calhoun fell on his back and put his hands over his face. Play was stopped for about 10 minutes as trainers and coaches attended to Calhoun, who after some time was able to walk with assistance to the medical cart.
Once at a Phoenix hospital Calhoun had a CT scan, which revealed the jaw fracture.
Calhoun is a former Dodgers prospect who came to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish trade in July of 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a breakout with the Rangers, as he batted .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs in 83 games. He’s a former consensus top-100 overall prospect, so Texas still has high hopes for his future.