DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time Tuesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a presumptive positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Dallas County.
The second individual, in their 50’s, is a close contact of the first presumptive positive case announced in Dallas County earlier in the day. That patient is a 77-year-old man.
As a previously identified close contact of that individual, this presumptive positive case was expected and is not cause for concern. These cases are not indicative of community spread.
Information about the location of the patient will not be released to protect patient privacy.
Tarrant County Public Health reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
