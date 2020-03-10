(CBS 11) – George McCrae (born George Warren McCrae, Jr. on October 19, 1944 in West Palm Beach, Florida) is an American soul and disco singer, known primarily for his biggest hit, “Rock Your Baby.”
Written and produced by Harry Wayne Casey (KC of the 70s disco group KC & The Sunshine Band) and Richard Finch (also with the KC band), it was released in June 1974 on the TK Records label, right about the time disco really took a hold of popular music.
It runs 3:14 on the version you hear on radio and 6:24 on the album version.
It was a #1 hit for McCrae both on the American Hot 100 and R&B charts and #1 in many European countries.
Its weakest performance was in New Zealand where it only hit #34. Nevertheless, this song was for the most part an international hit.
It has sold over 11 million copies.
