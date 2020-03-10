



— Two men, who police say robbed a restaurant employee, are in custody after a brief high-speed chase on March 9.

Investigators say it was just after 2:00 p.m. when they got the call about a robbery at a restaurant in the 1400 block of West Buckingham. The victim said two men came into the business, demanded money and then left on foot.

After giving a specific description of the suspects, a traffic officer saw a vehicle with an expired registration near the intersection of Walnut and Jupiter. Aware of the earlier robbery, the officer tried to get the driver to pull over, but the man made several quick turns, ran a red light and fled at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the vehicle, that had two people inside, until the suspects got caught in traffic, jumped from the vehicle and began running from officers.

The foot chase ended with both men, later identified as Christopher Welsh, 38, and 25-year-old Cederic Miller, taken into custody.

According to police, when they searched the vehicle the men abandoned they found a gun, mask, bandana and the distinctive clothing described by the victim in the aggravated robbery at the restaurant.

Both Welsh and Miller have outstanding warrants from police departments in other cites. The men now also face charges of Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.