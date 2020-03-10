  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:air travel, air travelers, Airline Booking, Airline Passengers, CEO Gary Kelly, Coronavirus, Covid-19, COVID-19 Virus, DFW News, financial crisis, flu guide, novel coronavirus, pay cut, revenue expectations, Southwest Airlines, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, Texas News


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Saying that the coronavirus has caused a severe recession in the airline industry, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly announced that he will take a 10% pay cut as fears about the virus spread and airline bookings continue to decline.

Officials with Southeast say Kelly sent an internal memo to employees on March 9 that “focused on the financial crisis the coronavirus has imposed” on the company and the entire airline industry.

CEO and Chairman for Southwest Airlines Gary Kelly speaks during a news conference at SWA headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this month Southwest cut its revenue expectations for the quarter — predicting a drop between $200 and $300 million.

In 2018 Kelly’s base salary was $750,000, but his total compensation neared $8 million. In addition to his pay cut, the memo is said to have outlined some of the other actions the airline is considering moving forward.

While Kelly stressed that Southwest is prepared and has a strong financial position, he cautioned that the drop in bookings and sales was alarming. “The velocity and the severity of the decline is breathtaking,” he said

Kelly’s comments Tuesday come as several airlines also warned of significant impacts to operations from the COVID-19 outbreak. Fort Worth-based American Airlines said they planned to reduce the number of flights across their network.

Comments

Leave a Reply