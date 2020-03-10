Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A lumber truck crash caused a headache for travelers on Interstate-45 just before sunset on Monday.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A lumber truck crash caused a headache for travelers on Interstate-45 just before sunset on Monday.
Piles of broken wood was scattered across the highway in far southwest Dallas after the big rig crashed and lost its load.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the interchange to I-20.
The ramp was closed for hours while crews cleaned up the mess. A forklift was brought in to help pick up the lumber from the roadway.
No one was injured. Police haven’t said what caused the driver to lose control of the semi.