Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital for surgery after he was shot yesterday in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue.
Officers found the victim at 8:40 p.m. and applied tourniquets to both his legs and called for Dallas Fire Rescue.
They arrested Kervin Coleman, 30, for allegedly making a weapon accessible to a juvenile.
Officers seized a rifle and a handgun from the location.
Coleman was charged with injury to a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.