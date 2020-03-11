  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a fiery crash in east Dallas.

It was around 1:00 a.m. when the single-car accident happened in the 10000 block of Ferguson Road.

Police say the car caught fire after the driver lost control and hit a light pole in the median.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A passerby tried to save the people inside the car, but couldn’t get them out before flames engulfed the vehicle.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, but so far the names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Police are still investigating, trying to figure out what caused the driver the crash.

