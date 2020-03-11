JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Alvarado Independent School District canceled all classes Wednesday after learning an adult in the “community” is in self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.
Administrators say the individual, in the Alvarado Elementary North community, was exposed to the virus while working at a doctor’s office.
Officials say they didn’t receive notification about the exposure until very late and were unable to verify what kind of contact the person had with any infected individual. The late hour led them to, in an abundance of caution, cancel classes across the district for March 11.
Officials did stress that there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district — only exposure by a doctor’s office employee.
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth R. Estes said in a statement that the school district is working with the Johnson County Health Department on what additional steps need to be taken to prevent further virus exposure to students, faculty and staff when they return from spring break on March 23.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking the following measures to control the spread of COVID-19:
- Staying home when sick and avoiding close contact with sick people
- Frequent, proper handwashing using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Avoiding touching your mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces
The City of Alvarado is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.