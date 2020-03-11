  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Of Dallas, Coronavirus, coronavirus concerns, Covid-19, Dallas, dallas county health and human services, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, DFW News, Greenville Avenue, parade cancelled, Public health, St. Patrick's Day Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Greenville Avenue set for Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about the coronavirus.

The event attracts 125,000 people each year.

The decision was made after Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas conducted a thorough review of the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party, the city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Following that review, the City of Dallas Convention and Event Services cancelled the special event permits for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.

“Canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party was not an easy decision, but it is the correct and responsible decision,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “While our region still has only a few ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases that appear to be related to travel, we are actively making contingency plans for the spread of this illness. Before we made the final decision, I gathered input from our healthcare leaders and our public health partners, discussed the ramifications for our police and firefighters at the parade; met with Governor Abbott; and reviewed how COVID-19 has spread in other parts of the country and the world.”

“An event of this scale, without adequate public health protections, cannot be allowed to occur at this time. Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, and we will continue to take action accordingly,” Mayor Johnson added.

Additional mass public gatherings will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the city said.

Comments (2)
  1. Armando says:
    March 11, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    what about the 5k in the morning?

    Reply
    1. Barb says:
      March 11, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      wondering about this as well

      Reply

Leave a Reply