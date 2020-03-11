



A person in their 50s who traveled out of state to a large recreational event is the Dallas County’s third presumptive positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Their test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The individual is an Irving resident being treated in a Dallas-area hospital and is not related to the two presumptive positive cases announced on Tuesday.

These cases are not indicative of community spread in Dallas County. DCHHS has completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas.

“A successful response to COVID-19 requires broad community action. This doesn’t mean no trips or activities outside the home but it does mean we must all keep up with and follow CDC recommendations. Please refer to the specific CDC travel guidelines, especially those related to high risk individuals,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The link is provided below.

City of Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer added, “The City of Irving is currently monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have been in close contact with State and County officials in regard to the current situation in our area. We will continue to stay connected with public health officials and are prepared for the care and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

The CDC recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites: