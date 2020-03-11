(CBS 11) – With all of the current news going on (and I think you know what I am referring to), I decided to write about “fun songs”… those that make a person smile or be happy.
So here we go.
Our song today is from a novelty music duo named The Pipkins, consisting of Roger Greenway and Tony Burrows from Great Britain.
These two guys had worked together with the studio group White Plains, who had a top 20 hit in May 1970 called “My Baby Loves Lovin’.”
One month later, they released “Gimme Dat Ding” as The Pipkins.
Written by Albert Hammond and Mike Hazelwood, produced by John Burgess, it reached #9 on the US Billboard but #6 on the UK Singles Chart.
The song runs 2:10 and was released on the Capitol/EMI Records label. It was featured in the British children’s TV show, “Oliver & The Overlord.”
This song makes me want to get up and dance!