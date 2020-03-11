GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are investigating an accident involving an 18-wheeler that struck and critically injured a pedestrian.
Police said around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, a woman was walking south on the east sidewalk of N Shiloh Rd at Arapaho Rd.
As she walked into the crosswalk, an 18-wheeler traveling west on Arapaho Rd turned north onto N. Shiloh Road and struck the woman.
A witness told investigators the woman had a walk sign and the 18-wheeler failed to yield to her.
After striking the woman, the vehicle did not stop, but continued north onto N Shiloh Rd.
No one has come forward to report being involved in the crash.
Police said it’s not clear if the driver knew they had been involved in an accident or why they failed to stop.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is in critical condition.
Investigators are asking anyone involved in this incident or with information regarding this accident to contact the Garland Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 972-205-4063.