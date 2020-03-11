



– Texas Christian University has decided to extend Spring Break next week and resume classes online beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3.

There are no cases of COVID-19 on the TCU campus, but there is a confirmed case nearby.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said in a letter to the TCU community, “This action is being taken due to the rapid spread and unpredictable nature of this disease, which just today was designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.”

He said TCU leaders have a responsibility to the campus and community “to help ensure good health and decrease the potential impacts of COVID-19.”

Students who have been away from campus for Spring Break are asked to hold on returning to campus until they receive further instruction.

For students remaining on campus who cannot travel or do not have a viable place to go, campus housing will remain open.

In order to remain on campus, students will need to do the following:

Register with Housing and Residence Life. If you are experiencing symptoms, you will not be permitted to be quarantined in a residence hall.

Proper locations for quarantine and isolation will be defined by the Office of Emergency Management and the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

Students are also being told to ollow the CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing.

Here is Chancellor Boschini’s full letter:

Homed Frogs,

Texas Christian University remains vigilant in monitoring the spread of coronavirus in our community and as such, we have been preparing the campus for the potential impact from COVID-19. TCU’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and we make decisions with our community in mind.

While there are no cases of COVID-19 on the TCU campus, TCU will extend Spring Break the week of March 16 – 20 and resume with online coursework only beginning March 23 — April 3. This action is being taken due to the rapid spread and unpredictable nature of this disease, which just today was designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Many students have been away from campus for Spring Break. As we navigate how to keep our campus healthy, we are asking that all students who have been away hold on returning to campus until you receive further instruction.

Taking a pause during the week of the 16th will allow faculty to prepare classes for an online format. Please check your email today for further details and instructions about online classes as well as updated travel procedures.

I want to thank you in advance for your help in keeping our campus community safe. We have a responsibility to each other, our campus and the greater community to help ensure good health, decrease the potential impacts of COVID-19, and to prevent its exposure to vulnerable populations.

In this rapidly evolving situation, please be assured we are doing our best to answer each and every question that you have. We are frequently updating TCU’s COVID-19 information here and this will be a good source for information, in addition to the forthcoming emails from TCU leadership.