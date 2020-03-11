Comments
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) — A person in Wylie has joined the millionaires club after winning $1 million off of a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
The person, who has elected to remain anonymous, claimed the second-tier prize for the Instant Millionaire scratch ticket that was purchased at the 7-Eleven store on Country Club Drive.
Lottery officials say this latest win is the 20th of 40 second-tier $1 million prizes in the game.
The winner may not even have to go to Austin to collect the cash since some Texas Lottery prize winners can now claim large prizes at claim centers in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Winners can now collect prizes of up to $5 million by check — an increase from the previous $2.5 million cap.