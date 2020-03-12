DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has cancelled all jury trials for the George Allen Civil Courthouse and for all Justice of the Peace Courts until Monday, April 13, 2020.

Dallas County citizens summoned to appear at the George Allen Courthouse or a J.P. Court prior to April 13 should not report nor call to reschedule their service, County Judge Clay Jenkins’ office said in a news release Thursday.

“In making the decision to suspend all civil juries for the next 30 days, I have factored in the risk-reward of continuing this important service. At this time, I have decided not to suspend all criminal jury trials as the inability to guarantee a speedy trial could result in cases being dismissed. However, we will modify the way juries are selected in criminal trials by not using the Central Jury Room where large groups had previously gathered upon arrival. This is one of many steps we will take to ensure that jurors are safe. This is a rapidly developing situation and we will be monitoring the science and making adjustments continually,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

This cancellation applies only to jury trials at the George Allen Civil Courthouse and at the Justice of the Peace Courts and not to the Frank Crowley Criminal Courthouse.

Anyone with questions about their summons or service at George Allen can call call 214-653-6233.

For specific J.P. Courts, call that individual Court.