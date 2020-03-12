DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The cancellations of sports events, concerts and other large public gatherings are geared toward offsetting the potential spread of coronavirus.
But large public crowds can be found on DART trains and buses and they are in full operation.
DART says almost 250,000 people ride their trains and buses each day.
There are no changes or impact to routes or rail line operations, but additional cleaning of trains and buses are part of the COVID-19 action plan.
DART says “high touch areas” like rails, handles and entry buttons are getting daily attention.
The public transit operation is also asking riders to be vigilant about covering coughs and staying home if they are sick.
“We’ve always had daily cleanings of buses and light rail vehicles, said DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles. “Now we are stepping up to our enhanced cleaning procedures, multiple cleanings throughout the day. I can honestly say we are doing everything to make sure our trains are safe, on time and clean.”