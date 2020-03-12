Comments
(CBS 11) – Mason Williams (born August 24,1939 in Abilene, Texas) built his music career as a folk guitarist and as the head comedy writer for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which aired on the CBS Television Network in the late 1960s.
In addition, during that time, he released a successful song on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Classical Gas” is an instrumental piece released in April 1968.
Written by Williams and produced by Mike Post, released on the Warner Brothers record label, it runs around 3:00. It got all the way to #2 on Billboard and was a #1 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts for three weeks.
He only charted once but it was a big hit for him. The song includes brass and percussion as well.
This is such a beautiful song.
Enjoy!