FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth has canceled all public and private events through March 31 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
However, officials said the plaza will remain open during normal daytime and evening hours.
According to officials, the decision to cancel the events came “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”
It was two days ago that Tarrant County reported its first presumptive case of coronavirus in a resident. That person had traveled recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference in February.