McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old McKinney man has tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus, Collin County Health authorities confirmed Thursday night.
The man is under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical condition.
The case will remain presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention confirms the local lab’s findings.
This brings the total positive cases in Collin County to four.
This most recent case is unrelated to three confirmed cases in Frisco.
Meantime, the Collin County Master Gardeners’ Garden Show at Myers Park and Event Center has been cancelled for this weekend (March 14-15) due to Collin County officials suspending mass gatherings at county facilities over concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
Planners are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the popular event in the coming months.