



– Mesquite Police arrested 14 people and seized a large amount of narcotics following a year-long investigation, the police department said.

The case began in February of 2019 when a citizen reported unusual activity in their neighborhood.

Police said it turned out there was an extensive narcotics operation going on.

Investigators identified a large amount of illegal narcotics being shipped to Mesquite from California.

In addition to 14 arrests, the Mesquite Police Department Narcotics Unit, confiscated more than 1,300 THC cartridges and 145 pounds of THC edible candies.

“This case proves that engaged residents are essential in helping us fight crime in our community. As we always remind our citizens, ‘If you see something, say something.’ It may turn out to be nothing, but in this case, one alert citizen made a huge impact in this investigation,” Mesquite Police said in a news release Thursday.

Mesquite Police pointed out potential dangers of the THC edible candies.

“Many of these products are targeted at the youth in our community and as can be seen in the photos, these drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy. THC in edible candies can be dangerous for those that unknowingly ingest it since it usually takes longer to take effect than typical marijuana, so the person ingesting it may ingest an excessive amount before realizing they are affected,” MPD said.

Warning signs for parents that a child may have eaten something with THC in it include excessive sleepiness, dizziness, trouble walking, panic attacks, rapid heart rate and trouble breathing. Parents who think their child may have eaten drug-tainted food should seek medical help immediately.

