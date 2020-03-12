



– SMU has joined other North Texas universities and colleges in moving to online classes once students return from Spring Break.

That will last for at least two weeks.

SMU is also cancelling or postponing on-campus gatherings of more than 50 people through the end of April.

TCU, UNT and Paul Quinn College are among other North Texas campuses that announced this week they are moving courses to online for now.

SMU tweeted out the following statements on Thursday afternoon.

Due to rapidly changing issues related to the spread of Coronavirus, SMU will move students from classrooms to online instruction for the first two weeks following Spring Break, beginning Monday, March 23.

At this time, we still intend to hold Commencement Convocation on May 16.

We understand these decisions will raise more questions, and we will continue to address them in coming days.

Students and faculty are urged to click here for the latest information and the FAQ section.

SMU also cancelled its annual Civil Rights pilgrimage.

The bus tour of Civil Rights landmarks in the Deep South and meetings with those who witnessed and participated in the struggle for racial equality will not take place this year.