



– Multiple North Texas school districts are extending their Spring Breaks.

McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Lovejoy, Prosper and Wylie ISDs have all announced schools will remain closed next week, March 16 – 20.

The idea is to allow the districts more time to assess the situation as students, teachers and staff return from their vacations.

Dallas ISD, which is on Spring Break next week, has cancelled all district events until further notice.

Classes will still happen on Friday.

Area superintendents have sent similar letters to their communities on the matter.

Here is the one from Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip:

I want to extend my thanks to our community for the concern and care that you’ve shown during the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. As a district, Frisco ISD remains committed to providing an outstanding education in a safe and secure learning environment. Please know that students are always at the heart of our decisions and we are managing this situation with them and our entire community in mind. As circumstances continue to evolve, we will stay in touch with our community to provide timely and concise information based on the most current guidance from our local, state and federal health authorities.

Due to the March 11, 2020 announcement by the World Health Organization that the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, updated announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and information from medical professionals and state and federal health officials, the following action is being taken in an attempt to minimize health and safety risks to the Frisco ISD community.

As a precaution, we are extending spring break by one week. Schools will remain closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 as we assess the situation in our community as travelers return from spring break. The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available. During this extended spring break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. Nevertheless, given all that we know and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, including Collin County Health Services, Denton County Public Health, Texas Health and Human Services, the Texas Education Agency and CDC, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.

Please know that Frisco ISD provides many digital tools to support in-class learning, and our students will have access to these resources which are aligned to their classes. We will provide information on additional ways to leverage our rich technological resources for continued student support should it become necessary to extend closure beyond next week.

Meanwhile, care for yourself, your family and those around you, and continue to adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials, such as limiting interaction and practicing social distancing. Visit the CDC website for more information.

Frisco ISD has created a web page to provide the most current and accurate district information.

This is a rapidly progressing situation that impacts every citizen across the globe. Thank you for your patience and partnership as we work together to deliver a successful learning experience for our students under these unprecedented circumstances.