DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Adding to the list of schools looking to keep students safe during the outbreak of coronavirus, the University of North Texas has decided to cancel all in-person classes for the week of March 16-22.
The decision was announced Thursday afternoon as the school will look to transition to online classes so that instruction can resume Monday, March 23.
The school said online classes and field experiences will continue as normal the week of March 16-22.
Although faculty and staff will continue working, the school is urging students to stay off the campus, if possible, next week.
“For some time, our staff, including doctors from our health center, have been meeting regularly and working with public health partners to provide information and guidance to leadership about the most prudent course of action. These efforts will continue as the university seeks to respond to the virus in a way that will help keep all members of our university community, as well as the communities we interact with, healthy,” the school said.