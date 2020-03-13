North Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As more cases of coronavirus pop up across North ​Texas, some local school districts are now looking into home-based virtual school options. ​

​

Aniya Dunn made the transition from ​public school to online school last year. ​

​

“I really wanted to try it ​because sometimes I do like to stay home,” Dunn said. “Also for me, public school was harder.”

​

She likes the flexibility and the capability to access her classes and teachers whenever she likes.

So now, the seventh grader begins ​her school day by simply turning on her computer to access all of her​ classes, lessons and ​assignments.

​She attends the Texas Online Preparatory School which is accredited by the Texas Education ​Agency. Her curriculum is ​led ​by state-certified teachers. ​

​

“It was very easy to transition ​out of public school into the e-school,” Dunn’s mother Kristi Ellis said. “You don’t have to teach the curriculum ​yourself. ​She has her teachers for every single ​subject. ​So if she has questions for any assignments, ​she has teachers that she can ​talk to just like ​a regular brick and mortar school.”

​

Now, as coronavirus spreads across the world, ​a growing number of districts are looking into this option. ​

​

“We’ve had quite a bit of what we call leads in the enrollment level,” ​Texas Online Preparatory School’s Head of School Charles Smith said. “In Washington — where there were more cases originally — the enrollment leap spiked by about 102%.”

​

During Hurricane Harvey, Smith said enrollment doubled ​within three months and through online school, students were able to continue their education.

​

“Most of the students are coming to us in some sort of crisis and so we have to facilitate much more than just their learning,” Smith said.

​

That includes setting up a temporary curriculum and then ​using standard state systems to transfer records when students are ready to go back.