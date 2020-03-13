NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As public school districts across North Texas, and the country, continue to close campuses and adjust schedules because of coronavirus concerns, a Texas representative has requested that all standardized testing be canceled.
On Friday Representative Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency urging that STAAR Testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year be eliminated.
In the letter Patterson noted ‘the emerging global spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the public health threat it represents.’
Detailing the recent cancellations of public events and gatherings Patterson suggested canceling the tests so students ‘have sufficient time to receive required instruction time for the school year without having to extend classroom instruction time beyond the end of the school year.’
Scores on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam, known as STAAR, determine whether students can graduate and how schools in the state are rated.
Patterson said he understood the importance of student assessments, but that the need for classroom instruction was ‘paramount’.
So far, there’s been no word from the TEA on this year’s standardized testing.