



Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting its ninth presumptive positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ninth individual is in their 80’s and has out of state travel history. This individual is a Dallas resident under treatment in a Dallas-area hospital and is not related to the previous cases announced.

Dallas County hasn’t released further information about the patient to protect their privacy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php