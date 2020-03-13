DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Amid the suspension of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks announced staffers will be paid for the six games that were to take place during the 30-day hiatus.

A statement was released Friday regarding the continued payment of hourly staff.

“In light of the postponement of the NBA season, it is of utmost importance to Dallas Mavericks management and ownership that we do what we can to minimize the adverse financial impact that will be felt by staff who would otherwise be working our games at American Airlines Center. As such, the organization, along with American Airlines Center leadership, is currently making arrangements to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus. As part of its mission to provide financial piece of mind, Mavericks jersey sponsor Chime, the leader in U.S. challenger banking, has also allocated funds to support this effort.”