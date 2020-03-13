DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Amid the suspension of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks announced staffers will be paid for the six games that were to take place during the 30-day hiatus.
A statement was released Friday regarding the continued payment of hourly staff.
“In light of the postponement of the NBA season, it is of utmost importance to Dallas Mavericks management and ownership that we do what we can to minimize the adverse financial impact that will be felt by staff who would otherwise be working our games at American Airlines Center. As such, the organization, along with American Airlines Center leadership, is currently making arrangements to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus. As part of its mission to provide financial piece of mind, Mavericks jersey sponsor Chime, the leader in U.S. challenger banking, has also allocated funds to support this effort.”
Staff includes security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, in-arena entertainers and guest services staff.
“It is our hope that this will allow our valued team members to satisfy their economic needs during this unprecedented time.”
So the foodservice (Levy Restaurants) personnel are excluded? Yes, City of Dallas owns the arena which is operated and staffed by COC. So only those worker will receive the good will from the Mavericks organization. Watch the bars and concessions at AAC turn into lines worse than the current grocery store checkout!