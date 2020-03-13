Fort Worth ISD has joined the growing list of North Texas school districts to extend Spring Break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 17 other districts — Arlington, Mansfield, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Celina, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lovejoy, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Rockwall and Wylie ISD — will remain closed next week, March 16 – 20.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner released a letter to the community saying in part:

“After consulting with Tarrant County Public Health and following many conversations with community leaders and other superintendents about the impact of the Coronavirus, we will extend Fort Worth ISD’s spring break for at least two weeks.

We are aware the closing of our schools presents a challenge for families with small children and for parents who must now find ways to provide daycare. We also know that many of our students depend on the healthy breakfast and lunch they eat at school. However, the risk of contracting COVID-19 – to children and family members or employees who have underlying health conditions –is far too great.

This will not be easy. We are looking at ways to mitigate some of these circumstances. School administrators and teachers will continue to work to serve our children even though school is not in session.”