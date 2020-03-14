TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials have reported the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, and that person is a “close contact” to an American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier this week.
The Tarrant County Public Health department said the case involves a resident of Tarrant County and that the person was tested at a private lab.
Officials said the patient is a “close contact” to a pilot based out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport who tested positive. That pilot, however, was found to be an out-of-state resident, officials said.
Director Vinny Taneja said the new patient has been self-isolated and hasn’t been in contact with anyone at DFW Airport since symptoms developed.
It was on Friday that Tarrant County announced its second and third confirmed cases of coronavirus.
On Friday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a state of local disaster declaration to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The county is recommending that any community gatherings of 250 or more people should be canceled. It also recommended that events of any size where people would be in close contact with each other should be canceled or postponed, as well.