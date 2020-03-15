



In an effort to keep grocery stores stocked during the growing concern of the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived laws in order to allow trucks from the alcohol industry to deliver supplies to those stores.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon with Abbott saying those stores seeing low stocks of supplies will be able to look to the private sector for help.

This comes as many stores across Texas and the U.S. are seeing empty shelves of items like sanitation supplies, toilet paper and bottled water. Customers have been stocking up on these types of supplies as health officials are recommending that people, especially senior citizens or those with underlying health conditions, avoid crowded areas.

Officials have also said that anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus, which are flu-like, will potentially be asked to self-quarantine that their own homes, leaving them without an opportunity to run to the store.

Those stores seeing low stocks are now expected to see some help.

“This is yet another example of the private sector stepping up and Texans helping Texans as we all work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our state,” Abbott said in a statement Sunday. “… By waiving these regulations, we are streamlining the process to replenish the shelves in grocery stores across the state.”

The governor also made it a point to say that there is no reason to be hoarding supplies.

“We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive. Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to expedite the flow of groceries to stores across the state,” he said.