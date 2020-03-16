DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL announced Monday that the 2020 NFL Draft will go forward, but plans have been modified due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All public events around the draft have been canceled and the draft will have no live audience. Fans will still be able to watch the 2020 NFL Draft on television.
“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”
The statement also said the league will be exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide more information as it becomes available.
The Cowboys have picks 17, 51, 82, 123, 167, 179, and 231 in the 2020 NFL draft.