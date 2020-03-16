Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington woman is in jail charged with the murder of her husband after police said she called to report she had shot him.
When officers arrived at the 7900 block of Corona Court just after 8:00 a.m..Monday, they found the man shot inside the home.
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Wendy Behnke, remained on scene and was detained by officers for questioning.
Detectives believe there was a domestic disturbance involving the suspect and the victim before the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.