McKinney, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill has announced a formal disaster declaration for Collin County to better position and prepare the county and its communities to respond to the public health emergencies that may arise from the coronavirus outbreak.
The disaster declaration comes in the wake of similar announcements on Friday from President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
“Since the first news of the coronavirus outbreak, Collin County has been working diligently with the State of Texas and our local cities to prepare for this eventuality. We stand ready to partner with and support our communities in any way necessary,” said Judge Hill, whose statutory duties include serving as the county’s emergency management coordinator. “We all have to work together to safeguard the health of our community. This declaration ensures that we are able to access and share strategic resources and supplies as they become available.”
The cities of Allen, Frisco and McKinney issued a similar declaration too.
As of Monday morning, county health officials have reported eight presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Collin County.
For more on our coverage of coronavirus in North Texas, click here.