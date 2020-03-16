



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and tight end Blake Jarwin have come to an agreement on a multi-year contract worth up to $24.25 million.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the 3-year contract will guarantee the tight end $9.25 million.

Jarwin was initially an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State and has not seen a lot of production in his three years on the team. However, Jarwin has shown flashes during his time with the Cowboys, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the week for his week 17 performance against the New York Giants. Jarwin had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

The team was expected to use a second-round tender on Jarwin, but it appears he is too valuable to the long term plans of the Cowboys.

Jarwin, who hauled in 31 receptions for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019, would likely be the team’s top tight end for the 2020 season. At one point the team had expressed interest in bringing back TE Jason Witten, however that appears unlikely at this point.